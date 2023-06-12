Sara Evans coming to Paramount Arts Center

ASHLAND, Ky. WSAZ) - Country music singer Sara Evans is bringing her tour to Ashland, Kentucky.

Evans will hit the stage at the Paramount Arts Center on September 1.

Her chart-topping hits like “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger” have solidified her status as one of the most played female artists in country radio.

Tickets go on sale June 20 at 10 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.