Sara Evans coming to Paramount Arts Center

Tickets go on sale June 20 at 10am
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. WSAZ) - Country music singer Sara Evans is bringing her tour to Ashland, Kentucky.

Evans will hit the stage at the Paramount Arts Center on September 1.

Her chart-topping hits like “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger” have solidified her status as one of the most played female artists in country radio.

Tickets go on sale June 20 at 10 a.m.

