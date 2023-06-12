Teen, 13, dies in ATV crash

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager died in a rollover crash Saturday, June 10, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 call about an accident at Big Bear Creek Road came in just before 7 p.m.

Deputies and the Morgan Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Emergency crews had to be transported to the scene by use of an ATV, the sheriff’s office reports.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman Kash Barnes, 13, of Laurelville, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic from Portsmouth Ambulance.

A witness told deputies he was riding on the trails and came upon the scene of the crash, seeing the victim’s A.T.V. headlights shining up from over a slight drop-off.

The witness reported seeing the ATV on top of Barnes, called 911, and them returned to initiated CPR.

The Scioto County Coroner’s Office was contacted and ordered the victim be transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.