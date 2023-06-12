‘Terrific” Tuesday ahead!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Sunday rains leaked into Monday morning. Aggregate accumulations averaged a quarter to half inch but with parts of the Coalfields netting an inch or more. With “developing” summer drought conditions setting in, we will take these episodes of rain when we can get them since much of the summer we will tinker on the “brink of drought. Meanwhile new showers are likely to fall Wednesday and again on Sunday with enough rain to keep plants growing but not enough to make up for the overall dry pattern this year.

Tonight will see clearing skies and cool temperatures. Lows will dip to the good sleeping 50-degree range. Dense fog is likely after midnight thru 8 AM then a sunshiny and comfortably warm day will take hold. Tuesday will feature the highest risk of a sunburn of the season thanks to the powerful mid-June sun coupled with the cozy feel to the air. Highs will rise through the 70s but stop just shy of 80.

Tuesday night into Wednesday the next spoke of showers will spin in from the northwest. While rain will be more consequential to our north (perhaps an inch) through Central Ohio, our region should wring out a general a tenth to quarter inch of rain. This amount will aid in the overall dryness that is developing. Still the notion that we need an inch of rain every week during the growing season to have a good crop puts the expected rain into perspective.

Thursday through Saturday will feature liberal amounts of sunshine with the air remaining comfortably warm but far short of hot. Highs will be near 80 for daytime events like the Tour de Coal and Wine and Jazz Fest while falling into the cozy 70s during nighttime concerts and outdoor plays.

While odds favor that dry stretch by Father’s Day another chance at some soaking showers will arrive. The 7 day even the 14 day forecast shows no 90 degree heat as we continue to save on our home cooling bills!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.