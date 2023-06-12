WSAZ Investigates | School Districts Work to Meet Unfunded Resource Officer Mandate

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - We have an update to our investigation Safety Shortchanged about school safety.

We told you about Kentucky lawmakers mandating officers be present in schools, but they didn’t give districts any money to do it. WSAZ’s Kimberly Keagy shows us how those districts are getting creative to meet that mandate and keep students and staff safe.

We reported last year when Kentucky lawmakers made changes to the state’s School Security Act. That law now requires a school resource officer, also known as as SRO, to be present at each school -- or schools on the same campus.

The only problem was they didn’t give districts any additional money to do it. We found that many districts fell short, including in Carter County.

At that time, they needed 11 SROs but only had two they were able to contract out from local departments. Now, they’re taking a different approach -- creating an internal police department for the sole purpose of serving the school district.

The superintendent says this will make an already tall task much more attainable by opening up opportunities to hire part- time officers to fill gaps.

“It allows you to apply for grants, gives us greater flexibility and currently we’re having to work with two different departments to get officers,” said Dr. Paul Green, superintendent of Carter County Schools. “So you know while they’re great to work with, and have great partnerships with, they are still not our employees. There is give and take with that. Us having our own department, we will be able to control scheduling, greater impact and have more autonomy on how we schedule and utilize our school resource officers.”

“Because it’s not a typical 9 to 5?” Keagy asked.

“There are days when we, everybody knows, school systems are extracurricular,” Green said. “There are not a day that goes by that our schools aren’t used for an activity. We know we need to have officers at this event, and there’s things that need to attend or happen. In having our own police department, it allows us more flexibility in schedules.”

Greenup County was another district we told you was struggling to meet the mandate. They took the route of starting an internal police department earlier this year.

Phillips Kearns is the department’s chief. After spending more than two and half decades working the road, Kearns says this job has brought meaningful change to his career.

“Why’d you make the switch?” Keagy asked.

Kearns: “At this time in my life in law enforcement, it’s my 27th year. So, I’ve been doing it a while. The pace was perfect for the time in my life, and I have really enjoyed it.”

Spending his days being the eyes, ears and protector of the district -- checking doors, windows, fences -- any place an unwanted intruder could find their way inside.

“I look for anything out of place,” Kearns said.

While Kearns is working to bring more officers on, the district says they’re already seeing the benefits of a creating a department within.

“It is our number one priority that our students, staff and visitors feel safe and are in the safest environments that they can encounter every day,” said Jason Smith, director of safety for Greenup County Schools. We wanted to add this level of safety.”

You may be wondering if these school districts that have added their own police departments are in compliance with the law.

Keagy spoke with several superintendents who say they still need to fill the required number of SROs for each of their campuses -- pending funding.

If there’s no funding provided, the school district submits their safety plan to the state’s security marshal.

