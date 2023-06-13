THE BREAKDOWN | Air quality due to wildfires in Canada

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest last week, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

WSAZ Meteorologist Drew Narsutis joins Martina Bills to discuss air quality conditions in our region.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Teen, 13, dies in ATV crash
The lead investigator has filed charges against Poff in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for...
Man charged with sexual assault, abuse of minor
Joey Lester, of Baisden and Billie Coleman, of Baisden, have been arrested and charged with...
Man, woman arrested after severely malnourished dogs, puppies found at home
Bear spotted in family's backyard
Bear seen on camera roaming in family’s backyard

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood | Co-sleeping challenges with children
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, June 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent...
Woman injured in hit and run