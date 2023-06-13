Finding Nemo Jr. with Hart in the Park

Finding Nemo Jr. with Hart in the Park is the preshow to Spongebob the Musical.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Spongebob Musical with Hart in the Park
The Spongebob Musical with Hart in the Park(wsaz)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Teen, 13, dies in ATV crash
The lead investigator has filed charges against Poff in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for...
Man charged with sexual assault, abuse of minor
Joey Lester, of Baisden and Billie Coleman, of Baisden, have been arrested and charged with...
Man, woman arrested after severely malnourished dogs, puppies found at home
Bear spotted in family's backyard
Bear seen on camera roaming in family’s backyard

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident
Cornell’s bond was set at $1,000,000.
Man accused of shooting officer arraigned
Miss Ohio Teen USA on Studio 3
Miss Ohio Teen USA on Studio 3