Hilltop Initiative moves forward with Mound Park improvement plans
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Hilltop Neighborhood Association recently completed an archaeological study at Mound Park, inching the group closer to breaking ground on its playground project. In 2021, the group helped to demolish an old, dilapidated set of playground equipment from the park and has been working to build another.

The Hilltop Initiative wants to preserve the history of Mound Park but also improve recreation and safety there.

“There have been several parks that have been problematic where there have been different types of physical violence and different types of property crimes,” said Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne.

In June of 2022, four-year-old Zsailynn Conley was playing on the porch of his home when a stray bullet fired from within the park struck and killed him. His mother, Ashley Nicole Trent, still wonders who pulled the trigger on that fateful night a year ago, and police are still investigating.

“Sometimes it feels just as long or longer. Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday,” Trent said.

Trent supports the Hilltop Initiative and hopes they are able to enhance safety in the park while also improving the amenities. Plans presented to City Council in June showed an ADA compliant and radically-inclusive playground. The Hilltop Neighborhood Association has also asked City Council what it can do to ensure that the correct safety measures are in place.

“Anything from new and improved cameras, additional cameras, lighting, maybe additional patrol strategies by police,” Mayor Dunne said.

“Zsai was always asking me when they were going to rebuild his park. This is ‘his park,’” Trent said. “The cameras, the lighting, all of it. If we would have had that on that night, the police would have a lot more than what they have now.”

Dunne says the city of Portsmouth is going to work with the Hilltop Initiative to see how they can help make these improvements happen and make Mound Park a safer place to be.

“When people see a park that they can genuinely be proud of, that is looked after really nice, that has a lot of different features and that becomes the pride of our area, I think it would be less likely that it would face types of vandalism or negative activity,” the mayor said.

