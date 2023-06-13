At least one person flown to hospital after U.S. 52 crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An accident along U.S. 52 has closed the eastbound lanes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The initial call to 911 came just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Highway patrol reports the two vehicle crash happened at CR 128.

Injuries have been reported and at least one person has been flown to the hospital, according to officials.

Further information has not been released.

