Man accused of shooting officer arraigned

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The man accused of shooting and injuring an Olive Hill officer on Monday, June 12 was arraigned Tuesday morning.

Wesley Cornell waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days, agreeing to schedule the hearing for June 27.

Cornell’s bond was set at $1,000,000.

Olive Hill Police say a SWAT team arrested Cornell just after 1:30 Tuesday morning along Laurel Creek Rd. in Lewis County, Kentucky.

Cornell is accused of shooting an Olive Hill officer around 3:15 on Monday afternoon in a parking lot near the intersection of Cross and Railroad streets.

According to Kentucky State Police, a shot was fired into the officer’s cruiser, shattering the window of the vehicle.

The officer’s arm was hit by the broken glass.

The officer had a non-life-threatening arm injury and was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

