Man dies following crash in Gallia County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A passenger has died following a crash on Sunday afternoon in Gallia County.

The crash happened on June 11 just after 1:30 p.m. on Bulaville Pike at the intersection of Campaign Road.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James Husk, 67, of Bidwell was the front right passenger in the vehicle traveling south on Campaign Road.

Troopers reported the driver of the vehicle came to the intersection of Bilaville Pike, they failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a truck.

Husk was taken to the hospital and then transported to another hospital in Columbus where he was pronounced dead.

Further information has not been reported.

