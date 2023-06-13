Neighbors shelter in place as police search for Kentucky shooting suspect

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Terrifying moments lingered for hours as law enforcement searched for a man in the Laurel Creek area of Kentucky. He is accused of shooting at a police officer’s cruiser in Olive Hill..

The search happened close to home for Bob Gamble, leaving him with a lot more questions than answers at the time.

“That person could be anywhere. They could be in someone’s barn, they could be in this holler here,” Gamble said. “You don’t know what’s in people’s hearts or their minds and why he would take a random shot at an officer. Did he know him? I don’t know. I guess we’ll know that more later.”

Gamble says while this is typically a peaceful neighborhood, after what happened Monday he is going to remain more alert and cautious.

