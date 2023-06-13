Police searching for man after armed robbery attempt

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man who on Tuesday evening showed a gun at a dollar store in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. the 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Dispatchers say the man didn’t get anything from the business and ran from the scene.

Other details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

