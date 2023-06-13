Queen of Clean | Natural disinfecting spray

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: How to make a natural disinfecting spray for hard surfaces in areas such as kitchen and bathroom.

How to:

You will need:

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup inexpensive vodka

12-15 drops of lavendar essential oil

12-15 drops of lemon essential oil

1.5 cups of water

1. Mix the ingredients in a measuring cup or bowl.

2. Pour into a labeled 24 oz spray bottle.

3. To use, spray on all hard surfaces. Allow to remain wet on the surface for 5-10 minutes.

4. Wipe with paper towels or a microfiber cloth.

Warnings & Cautions: Disinfectants must remain wet on surfaces for 5-10 minutes to be effective. They are not spray and wipe.

Linda Says: If you want to change the essential oils, be sure you use one that has antibacterial properties such as Tea Tree Oil, Basil, or Rosemary. White vinegar is more acidic than cider vinegar, so be sure to use it.

Why It Works: This mixture is antibacterial and antiseptic because of the essential oils and will keep germs from growing.

For more information, go to: QueenofClean.com.

