September in June weather rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hats off to a “terrific” Tuesday weather-wise! Save for some early morning patchy fog, the day turned into a September in June gem. No doubt the kids heeded the alert to lather up with sunscreen at the pool. Still when highs only make the 70s, there is always a goosebump warning when getting out of the pool. Its comfy warm by June standards, but the dry humidity levels and gusty breezes enhance the evaporation from a wet body. That combination spells a brisk cooling effect on a wet body exiting a pool. Sarah told me that pools are having a hard tome warming up this year during the lack of hot and humid summer days.

Tonight will be fine for outdoor plans as a shower risk passes north. Overnight that shower risk settles as far south as I-64. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday skies will start with lots of clouds and end with some sun breaking thru. While a brief shower can start the day, overall the morning into early afternoon looks fine. By day’s end a thundershower risk could develop south into the Coalfields. Highs again will be stuck in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday look dry by day with partial sunshine though a shower risk will start late Thursday night and last until Friday dawn. Highs will be near 80!

The Father’s Day weekend forecast looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Next week the risk of much needed rain will return.

