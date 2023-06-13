Trial underway for business owner facing sexual assault charges

Achraf Assi
Achraf Assi(WSAZ (Photojournalist John Green))
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The trial for a business owner in Putnam County who’s facing sexual assault charges is underway.

Achraf Assi, known as Osh, faces several charges including sexual assault, sexual abuse and abduction.

Those charges stem from an assault the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says happened in March of last year.

Assi has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, two witnesses were called to the stand. The first was a nurse practitioner who cared for the victim. The second witness was the victim in the alleged assault.

For previous coverage:

Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Police officer injured in eastern Ky. shooting; suspect on the run
Teen, 13, dies in ATV crash
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
The lead investigator has filed charges against Poff in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for...
Man charged with sexual assault, abuse of minor
One hurt after shooting

Latest News

Police officer injured in eastern Ky. shooting; suspect on the run
Police officer injured in eastern Ky. shooting; suspect on the run
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Jun 12
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Jun 12
Lightning strike causes kitchen fire at Peddler's in Ironton
Lightning strike causes kitchen fire at Peddler’s in Ironton
Police investigating downtown attack
Man sentenced to prison after beating caught on camera