Woman injured in hit and run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apparent hit and run has left a woman injured and closed a road.

Huntington Police say they were called to the 2900 block of 5th Ave. about 2 Tuesday morning. They found a woman in the middle of the street, in what they say was an apparent hit and run.

Her condition has not been confirmed by police.

Cruisers were still at the scene, closing off 5th Ave. about 4 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.