Woman injured in hit and run

A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent...
A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent hit and run. Her condition is unknown.(Sarah Bankston)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apparent hit and run has left a woman injured and closed a road.

Huntington Police say they were called to the 2900 block of 5th Ave. about 2 Tuesday morning. They found a woman in the middle of the street, in what they say was an apparent hit and run.

Her condition has not been confirmed by police.

Cruisers were still at the scene, closing off 5th Ave. about 4 Tuesday morning.

