Barboursville Police Department offers safe space for online marketplace exchanges

The Barboursville Police Department offers a meet-up spot directly outside their station, to offer some extra safety for online marketplace exchanges.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shopping for items using online marketplaces provides convenient opportunities for users to buy and sell items. When the time comes to meet in person and exchange items, it may be nerve-racking meeting a stranger to complete the sale.

That’s why the Barboursville Police Department offers a meet-up spot directly outside their station, to offer some extra safety during these exchanges.

“We’ve got cameras that are pointed to the outside there, and it allows anybody to come and meet up,” Deputy Chief Anthony Jividen said.

In the event of an emergency, transactions in the meet-up spot give police more ability to assist people.

“Of course, if a criminal act occurs we’re going to intervene, it just makes our job a little easier because we can go into our archives and pull up any video that needs to be reviewed,” Jividen said.

An extra precaution, to ensure online transactions can be completed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in hit-and-run incident
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident; name released
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Man arraigned after allegedly shooting at, injuring police officer
Man accused of shooting at officer arraigned
The initial call to 911 came just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
At least one person flown to hospital after U.S. 52 crash
A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent...
Woman injured in hit and run

Latest News

Barboursville Police Station houses safe space for item exchanges
Barboursville Police Station houses safe space for item exchanges
Kiser is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.
Man arrested, charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Woman arrested in child endangerment case
Woman arrested in child endangerment case
Police investigating ‘active situation’ in Wirt County
Police investigating ‘active situation’ in Wirt County