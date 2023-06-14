Barboursville Police Department offers safe space for online marketplace exchanges

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shopping for items using online marketplaces provides convenient opportunities for users to buy and sell items. When the time comes to meet in person and exchange items, it may be nerve-racking meeting a stranger to complete the sale.

That’s why the Barboursville Police Department offers a meet-up spot directly outside their station, to offer some extra safety during these exchanges.

“We’ve got cameras that are pointed to the outside there, and it allows anybody to come and meet up,” Deputy Chief Anthony Jividen said.

In the event of an emergency, transactions in the meet-up spot give police more ability to assist people.

“Of course, if a criminal act occurs we’re going to intervene, it just makes our job a little easier because we can go into our archives and pull up any video that needs to be reviewed,” Jividen said.

An extra precaution, to ensure online transactions can be completed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.