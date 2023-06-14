Crash shuts down Route 2

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning crash has shut down Route 2 in Cabell County in both directions.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened near Cox Landing Road.

Cabell County dispatchers say it was a motorcycle vs. pick-up truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene working to reconstruct what happened.

No word on when the road will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

