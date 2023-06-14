Crews fight house fire in Cabell County

Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
Crews fight house fire in Cabell County(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a house fire in Cabell County along Idle Acres Road, county dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m.

The home’s occupants made it out safely, but there were reports of pets inside.

Crews from the Barboursville and Green Valley volunteer fire departments are on scene.

We have a crew headed there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

