Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a house fire in Cabell County along Idle Acres Road, county dispatchers say.
The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m.
The home’s occupants made it out safely, but there were reports of pets inside.
Crews from the Barboursville and Green Valley volunteer fire departments are on scene.
