Crews fight house fire in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a house fire in Cabell County along Idle Acres Road, county dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m.

The home’s occupants made it out safely, but there were reports of pets inside.

Crews from the Barboursville and Green Valley volunteer fire departments are on scene.

