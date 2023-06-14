Demolition starts on former St. Albans Junior High building

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some streets near the former St. Albans Jr. High School will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday during the next few weeks but may come as a relief to some neighbors in the long term.

They include residents like Charles Waugh, who has lived next to the former school since the early 1990s, after the school had closed.

WSAZ met with Charles and his wife Kim in December 2020, when city officials started looking for bidders to demolish the building about two and a half years after a fire ripped through it in March 2018.

When WSAZ reconnected with Charles in March, he told us he had been watching the building rot away, but that all changed Tuesday as demolition crews finally started taking down the building.

“Finally it has a process getting started probably getting rid of the eyesore,” he said Tuesday. “I say just keep going!”

In March, WSAZ learned engineers conducted an assessment on asbestos and other materials that may have still been in the building before the city could go through with the wrecking process.

“It’s been one of those, hurry up and stop scenarios here and keep saying it was going to start this time, that never did,” Waugh lamented. “So when they’re actually tearing it down, I’m just like ‘yay’ keep going!”

Though it’ll take some time until the full process is complete, Charles said he is excited for the future of his property.

“I’ll enjoy the view actually, we figured out we can actually see across the river and a lot of times is at night we’ll see the fireworks,” he said. “The school is in the way [right now] so at least we can see fireworks sometimes on the Nitro side of the river!”

No future plans for the site have been finalized.

