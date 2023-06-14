Fox News onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.”

The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an earlier White House event.

The message, called a chyron, read in full: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox said in a statement Wednesday that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” There was no explanation about how it was addressed. The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds.

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges during a historic arraignment. (CNN, POOL, DEPT. OF JUSTICE, Bill Hennessy, U.S. Government)

The White House has said Biden has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents. Biden has not commented on the case.

Several commentators on Fox and Republican politicians have, however, suggested the indictment was politically motivated, particularly before details of the charges were made public.

Two months ago, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the news organization of telling lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in hit-and-run incident
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident; name released
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Man arraigned after allegedly shooting at, injuring police officer
Man accused of shooting at officer arraigned
The initial call to 911 came just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
At least one person flown to hospital after U.S. 52 crash
A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent...
Woman injured in hit and run

Latest News

If you’re traveling on I-75-- law enforcement says SLOW DOWN or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
Vincent DeLorenzo
Former priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old