Hal Greer Boulevard traffic pattern change

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a temporary shift in the traffic pattern along Hal Greer Boulevard starting Wednesday, June 14.

Contractors will be relocating waterlines at the intersection at Hal Greer Boulevard and 10th Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. The work will last until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 15 and will pick back up at 7p.m. that night through 5 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Traffic will not be able to access Hal Greer Boulevard from 10th Avenue. The intersection will be closed.

The northbound and southbound traffic will be shifted during the waterline installation.

The work is part of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project.

Gov. Jim Justice announced a construction contract for a massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard from Washington Avenue to 3rd Avenue in Huntington. (Gov. Justice Office)

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.

Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

