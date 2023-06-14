Improving weather into Father’s Day weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Father’s Day weekend is now squarely in sight and the weather is shaping up quite nicely, save for a blip on Thursday night-Friday morning. But if the timing of rain stays in target, the thundershowers that cross the region would be late enough at night to create minimal impacts.

Tonight, skies will clear out as the last of the daytime showers exits. Patchy dense fog will slow the commute to work. Lows will settle back into the 50s (a trend we have enjoyed all of May and June long). Thursday’s skies will trend bright and sunny with an active southwest breeze pushing highs back into the 80s. Careful of a super high burn index for the kids heading off to the pool. Thursday night should be fine for the Pullman Square concert before a late night round of showers and thunder squalls passes mainly after midnight.

Friday through the Father’s Day weekend will shape up nicely with lots of sun and highs creeping up thru the 80s. With a booster shot of humidity Sunday will have that look and feel of summer (which officially arrives next Wednesday at 10:57 AM).

Looking ahead next week offers the best risk of significant rain at a “broad” scale we have witnessed in a month so we will be on a gully washer watch by then!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.