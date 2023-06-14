Man charged in connection with mother’s murder

On June 14, Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital.
On June 14, Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital.(Portsmouth Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 14, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars charged in connection with his mother’s murder.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers found Michael Smith, 61, of New Boston, Ohio, on June 10, along the bank of the Ohio River after receiving 911 calls around 1:15 a.m. in regards to a man jumping off the Grant Bridge.

While receiving treatment at the hospital, Smith made remarks indicating his mother was in a parking lot and in need of medical assistance.

Portsmouth police officers located Carol Sue Swymn, 85, of New Boston, stuffed in the front floorboard of a car with injuries from an apparent assault.

Officials say Swymn was flown to a hospital where she died from her injuries on June 11.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted and responded to the vehicle Swymn was found in and also traveled to her apartment where she lived with Smith.

According to law enforcement, the investigation determined Smith severely assaulted his mother.

A warrant was issued for Smith for murder and he was arrested on June 14 after being released from a hospital in Columbus, officials say.

Smith is currently in the Franklin County Jail awaiting a hearing to be transported back to Scioto County.

Further information has not been released.

