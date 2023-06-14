Midlands’ Michael is having a busy summer

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland junior golfer Jack Michael is competing in this weeks AJGA Natural Resource Partners Tournament which starts Wednesday morning. He’s already had a busy summer on the course and it’s just getting started. Newschannel 3′s Jimmy Treacy caught up with Michael during his final practice round at Bellefonte Country Club.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Teen, 13, dies in ATV crash
The lead investigator has filed charges against Poff in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for...
Man charged with sexual assault, abuse of minor
Joey Lester, of Baisden and Billie Coleman, of Baisden, have been arrested and charged with...
Man, woman arrested after severely malnourished dogs, puppies found at home
A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent...
Woman injured in hit and run

Latest News

Jack Michael golfer
Herd softball coach reportedly heading to UNC
The Bears used a double-reverse to help beat the Cardinals 23-10 Saturday afternoon in South...
North tops South in WV All-Star HS football game
North South Football