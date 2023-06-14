Nicholas County Fair returns for 98th celebration

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nicholas County Fair is a nearly century-old tradition in Summersville enjoyed by people of all ages.

When neighbors heard there would no longer be a fair after dwindling volunteer and turnout numbers for the 2022 fair, the community stepped up and in just a few weeks, the fair will return.

“The Nicholas County Fair is really important to this community,” said Lindsey Skidmore, executive director of the Summersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Board Member. “There’s a lot of kids who are raised by grandparents or people who just don’t have the opportunity to go somewhere bigger, so we want to be able to bring that opportunity here to them.”

The opportunity almost didn’t happen declining interest and volunteer numbers lead former board members to preemptively cancel the event after last year’s fair.

“When the citizens of Nicholas County fair heard that, they rallied together. We had businesses, organizations and citizens rally together to just keep the fair going,” she said. “Something that’s really exciting this year, is we’re trying to make it affordable for all the gate admission fee will be about $10 per person and people 65 and older will get in for eight dollars, and that’s going to include everything that will be your carnival rides, your entertainment, all of the exhibits, the livestock show, it’ll all be included for that price.”

Skidmore went on to say, “We’ve had a lot of good input from the citizens in Nicholas County. A lot of people are saying that they would like to see just a good old-fashioned fair. So we’re trying to bring that back this year, you’ll see a lot of carnival games, amusements, entertainment, snow cones, you know, all of the good old-fashioned stuff.”

The fair starts Wednesday, July 19 and runs through Saturday, July 22. A teen and queen pageant will be held Saturday, June 17 at Nicholas County High School.

The first 100 people in line each day will get in for free.

