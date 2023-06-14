Poca Supermarket opens

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in the Poca community now have a simple necessity at their fingertips once again.

The Poca Supermarket is now open, taking the place of the former Food Fair that closed its doors more than a year ago.

“I’ve actually been seeing a lot of people come together, super excited to see one another, hugging-- it’s like a reunion for everybody, including the customers and the workers,” Brittney Moroney, Poca Supermarket manager, said.

The Poca Supermarket will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

