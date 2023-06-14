Police investigating ‘active situation’ in Wirt County

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed multiple agencies have covered an area of Wirt County, June 14.

WVSP says multiple agencies are investigating an ‘active situation’ along Enterprise Road.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.