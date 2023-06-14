Woman arrested in child endangerment case
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from Portsmouth faces child endangerment and other charges after her arrest Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators say the case involves a 7-year-old child.
Danielle Coyle, 28, also faces a felonious assault charge and a probation violation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a social worker reached out to law enforcement regarding the child endangerment case.
Coyle, who was arrested in Minford, Ohio, is being held without bond after appearing Wednesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.
