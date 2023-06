HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The 3rd Annual JuneFest is happening Saturday, June 17th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the North Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

You can shop over 70+ small business vendors.

We believe if you shop small, shop local, and shop together, amazing things will happen

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.