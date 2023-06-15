American Airlines to offer more flights to Tri-State Airport

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Travelers who use Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) will have more flights to choose from to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina.

American Airlines announced that, effective September of this year, it will operate three direct flights to CLT.

“We’ve been in discussion with our partners at American Airlines for some time. They applauded the community engagement with our Soar Campaign and have made a commitment to our region for more convenience and flexibility by adding this third daily flight to Charlotte,” said Brent Brown, executive director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport, in a news release.

Brown said American Airlines will offer early morning, late morning, and early evening departures/arrivals between the two airports. CLT offers flights that serve the entire U.S. and abroad.

According to the news release, Huntington Tri-State recently completed the Soar Campaign, a fundraising campaign targeted at gaining additional routes to and from the airport.

