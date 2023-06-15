Father’s Day weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The lack of heat this June has been palpable. The most prominent features of our climate have included a slew of great sleeping overnight temperatures frequently in the 50s and even 40s plus a mere one 90-degree day so far. Oddly, the lack of heat will persist thru June which means our first heat wave will wait for July this year.

Tonight’s weather starts calm with a blazing sunset thru the haze then late tonight a squall line of rain and thunderstorms will approach from the north. This line would begin flickering the sky after 10pm as heat lightning is seen dancing across the northern horizon. Overnight much of Southern Ohio and Central WV will get a shower or thunderstorm. Best risk for a healthy half inch of rain will cross the Scioto and Hocking Rivers on its way to the Little Kanawha Valley of WV. How far south the rain makes it will require close scrutiny once we see the storms on doppler radar.

Friday will dawn under a cloud cover as leftover showers quickly depart. Temperatures will start near 60 then recover under partly cloudy skies into the 70s. Bluegrass Invitational junior golfers will need to handle the swirling northwest wind if they are to win this prestigious event. By Friday night skies will clear for Live on the Levee though a light jacket will come in handy as the concert ends with temperatures in the 60s.

The Father’s Day weekend forecast is for lots of sunshine. Highs will make the mid-80s with a high sunburn index for kids at the pool and ‘yakers doing the Tour de Coal and taking in the Yak Festival in St. Albans.

Next week offers the first genuine risk of area-wide rain in awhile as humid air from the Gulf states migrates north. This should set the stage for healthy rains in the inch or better range though with drought conditions slowly developing, the notion of our supercomputers overstating rains this summer must be factored in or at least considered when forecasting our weather. Highs will start in the 80s then drift back again to the 70s second half of the week.

