Golden Apple | Debbie Morehouse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After teaching in the classroom for 33 years, Debbie Morehouse is moving into retirement.

Our latest Golden Apple recipient has spent a lifetime preparing fifth-graders to become middle school students.

Fellow teacher Teresa Pelfrey said, “She is wonderful to teach with, and she loves the kids. If it wasn’t for the sense of humor that she had going through the years, it would have been tough. The sense of humor in teaching is a must.”

So we had some fun turning Morehouse’s end of the year party at Huntington’s Southside Elementary School into a celebration of her career. And a host of former students came out to celebrate her, as well.

Laurel “Deb” Johnson, a former student, said, “When I was younger, I told her that my middle name started with a “D”. And she said Debbie because she’s Debbie Morehouse. So now I’m Laurel Debbie instead of Laurel Drew.”

While Morehouse is not one prone to tears, thinking back on a whole career coming to an end -- even thinking about a student’s Christmas gift to her -- can be emotional.

“And he had wrapped it with a piece of newspaper,” Morehouse said. “And that’s what he gave me for Christmas. I always remember that. But there are many, many, many.”

She clearly cares about her students.

“I think they know that,” Morehouse said. “I yell at them. But I treat them I like treat my own. So they are used to it. But it works fine. I definitely love them. You wouldn’t do it if you didn’t love them.”

We also got to surprise her on this day of celebrating student spirit and relationships with her husband and our sports director Keith Morehouse. As they both come to the realization that after so many students have succeeded with her guidance, Mrs. Morehouse has left the building.

