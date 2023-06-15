Local gastroenterologist warns about Ozempic side effects

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s the latest craze in the world of weight loss. Medications designed to treat diabetes, some popular ones are Ozempic and Wegovy, have been proven to help people lose weight.

It’s widely considered as a “quick fix” but doctors warn patients about potential side effects.

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, is a one out of a list of medications originally created to treat diabetes.

“They are FDA approved for Type 2 Diabetes only. It’s the off-label use for weight loss that’s the hot topic these days,” said SOMC’s director of Gastroenterology Jesse Houghton. He has noticed the use of these medications for weight loss has taken the country by storm because many people have seen dramatic results.

“These medications bind to the GLP-1 receptor in the body and result in three separate actions,” Houghton said.

The three actions increase insulin secretion, brings glucose out of the liver and moves it into the bloodstream, and delays stomach emptying which makes you feel full early.

It can work, but experts like Dr. Houghton want people to know it’s not without side effects.

“Typical symptoms are nausea, very common, vomiting, bloating,” he said.

If you plan to use it for weight loss, Houghton says you should plan to use it for the long haul which can be expensive. The medication isn’t covered by insurance if used for weight loss.

“It’s been shown if you’re eventually using it for weight loss and eventually stop using it, the weight comes back within a couple of weeks or months,” said Houghton. “So if you’re taking it for weight loss you need to change your lifestyle and diet along with it. You need the small, frequent meals, decreased caloric intake and incorporate exercise into the regimen or the weight will come right back.”

Houghton says if you have any pre-existing gastrointestinal issues, you will need to be monitored extra closely on the medication because the symptoms can be more severe or you could be advised against the medication.

