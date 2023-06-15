Two killed in Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash in the Pikeville community of Pike County claimed the lives of two people on June 12.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Department reports Robin Chaney, 61, of Pikeville crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle operated by Anthony Epling, 51, of Pikeville.

The accident happened just before 9:00 p.m.

Chaney and Epling were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

