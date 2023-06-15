Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that seriously injured 18-year-old

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured an 18-year-old.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old victim was ‘left for dead’ and was lucky to survive the crash that happened June 2 along Route 68 or Ravenswood Road.

The criminal complaint states Dezirae Dawn Coyer, of Vienna, is accused of hitting an 18-year-old traveling on a dirt bike and continuing north on Route 68 or Ravenswood Road.

Deputies say the victim had pulled onto the roadway and his dirt bike died. Officials say the victim was turning around when he was hit by a driver in a large SUV that never stopped.

The 18-year-old victim had several injuries to his right arm, hips, and legs. The dirt bike was split into two sections due to the crash.

Roughly 15 miles away, a Woody County officer pulled over a white SUV with serious damage to the front end with airbags deployed on Harris Highway.

The driver was identified as Dezirae Coyer who was traveling with her four children inside of the car, the criminal complaint states.

The criminal complaint also mentions Coyer had visible burns on her arms from the airbags deploying.

When asked why she didn’t pull over following the collision, Coyer told deputies her children were screaming and there was no place to safely pull over.

In an interview with deputies, Coyer admitted she knew she hit something, but told them she didn’t know what she had hit. She explained her children told her she had hit a deer.

According to the criminal complaint, Coyer stated ‘her son was screaming, she was trying to explain to her 6-year-old son where the youngest child’s binki was and she was turning around when she heard and felt the impact of the crash.

Coyer told deputies she was ‘just trying to get home and that she couldn’t afford the tow bill.’

Coyer has been charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday further charges are likely in connection with this case.

The 18-year-old victim is still recovering from critical internal and structural injuries at the hospital, the Jackson County Sheriff said Thursday.

Further information has not been released.

