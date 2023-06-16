5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday and continued through much of the night.
Law enforcement negotiation efforts end with deadly fire
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run incident
The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Route 2 reopens after crash
Clay Allen Pratt, 22, was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General store...
Man arrested after failed armed robbery attempt
On June 14, Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital.
Man charged in connection with mother’s murder

Latest News

Sheriff's Office warns about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes
Sheriff’s Office warns about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes
Putnam County business owner found not guilty of all charges in sexual assault case
Putnam County business owner found not guilty of all charges in sexual assault case
Dezirae Dawn Coyer is accused of hitting a teen on a dirt bike with her SUV and not stopping.
Woman charged in hit-and-run of teen
Man convicted of federal child pornography offenses
Man convicted of federal child pornography offenses