All day traffic jam felt in Boyd County

U.S. 60 construction causing traffic backup
Roadwork has led to long traffic delays in part of Boyd County, Kentucky.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Roadwork on U.S. 60 in Boyd County made getting to and from work more difficult for many drivers, since there was only one lane open for much of Thursday.

Delays for drivers along U.S. 60 should be in effect until Thursday night. The U.S. 60 construction project is part of Kentucky Cabinet’s plan to widen the highway.

Kyle Slone uses the road two to three times a day and said it can slow down his drive.

“It’s a little bit of a headache sometimes, but it is what it is. We got on going construction for a while.”

Kyle Slone

This construction can give people something to think twice about on their commutes, like Don Kennedy who uses the road a few times a week.

“Sometimes I go the other way to the interstate to avoid it.”

Don Kennedy

Kennedy said the construction can be stressful while using the roads, but noticed the traffic was worse on Wednesday. The construction also makes getting to work more difficult as the traffic can cause long holdups on the road.

The area where crews are digging on the highway is supposed to be cleared by Thursday night, making Friday’s commute easier.

For more information on Kentucky traffic, tap here.

