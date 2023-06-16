ATV Crash Kills Three-Year-Old Child

By Sarah Sager
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A three-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash.

The crash happened along the Hillbilly ATV Trail System in the Dorton community just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

An initial investigation by Kentucky State Police in Pikeville found 25-year-old Jeremy Griffey had been operating a Honda ATV when it overturned.

Another passenger, a three-year-old boy, had to be taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Mark Branham, continues to investigate the crash.

