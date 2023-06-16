Downtown cleanup slated Saturday

Garbage and home selling are more closely linked than you may think
Clean-up efforts are planned for parts of downtown Huntington, West Virginia.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Streets in parts of downtown Huntington are covered in trash, making selling homes more difficult. Old Colony Realtors is one real estate business looking to make a change.

Every year, Old Colony looks to improve the community, and they decided this year to head downtown and pick up some trash.

Jeanette Mansour is a realtor for the group and is going to the downtown cleanup.

“We picked street cleaning this time because we sell property in these areas and keeping the streets nice, the community looking nice, helps us in essence to sell more property and more appealing to coming to look at our city.”

Jeanette Mansour

They say that cleaning up the streets is a simple and efficient way to help out the community, and the best part is, anyone can do it.

Some ways to keep yourself safe when picking up trash is to wear a reflective vest and gloves. Having a stick to help pick things up is also useful when touching potentially dangerous garbage.

Terry Chapman, also a realtor who is volunteering Saturday, encourages people to help out their community in any way they can.

Old Colony plans to start working the morning of June 17 on 10th Street from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue, with plans to move to 7th Avenue, time permitting.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

