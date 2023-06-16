EKY man charged in child pornography case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Big Sandy man is facing serious charges following a raid at his home earlier this week.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch served a search warrant on Thursday in Lawrence County.

The search happened as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation into Russell Pack, 33, of Louisa.

During the investigation, officials found Pack had uploaded sexually explicit images of children online.

Police took the equipment they believe was used in the case to the state forensic lab for investigation.

Pack is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center in Paintsville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.