Exercising on vacation

Summer vacations are already underway. Many have been training towards their fitness goals for over six months since New Year’s Day, perhaps for a summer vacation or event, but is it necessary to still exercise while on vacation? Coach Chris reminds us that our bodies deserve a break too, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice all your fitness routines to enjoy your vacation guilt free!

Family Vacation Activity Tracking

2000 Steps = 1 mile

Daily Step Average = 15,000 steps

15,000 Steps = 7.5 miles/day

7.5 miles/day x 6 days = 45 miles

150 Calories/mile (stairs, elevation, surfaces)

6750 Total Cals (3.5x average recommended daily intake)

