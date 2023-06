HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Spongebob Musical starts a three weekend run tonight. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the kids pre-show Finding Nemo Jr. is at 7 p.m. Spongebob takes to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair... and picnic baskets are 100% allowed!

