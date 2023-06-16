Hiker captures bear on camera in Barboursville Park

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hiker at Barboursville Park caught an unexpected sight on camera.

The viewer told us Friday that he was hiking along the Farm View and Devil’s Hollow Trail area, up by the radio towers, when he happened upon a large black bear on Thursday evening.

That is a popular area for hikers, runners and mountain bikers.

The viewer said he took the photo and bolted. Fortunately, the bear didn’t follow.

