Man convicted of federal child pornography offenses

Man convicted of federal child pornography offenses
Man convicted of federal child pornography offenses(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from St. Albans was found guilty Thursday for his involvement with child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Billy J. Griffith, 57, was convicted of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.

The verdict followed a two-day jury trial.

Last August, an FBI raid at a home in the 900 block of Baier Street in St. Albans turned up more than 3,000 images and videos showing child pornography.

Investigators say Griffith was a former auxiliary officer with the St. Albans Police Department

Griffith will be sentenced on Sept. 7. He faces anywhere from five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces up to a lifetime of supervised release.

For previous coverage:

Man arrested on child porn charges after FBI raids home

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday and continued through much of the night.
Law enforcement negotiation efforts end with deadly fire
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run incident
The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Route 2 reopens after crash
Clay Allen Pratt, 22, was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General store...
Man arrested after failed armed robbery attempt
On June 14, Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital.
Man charged in connection with mother’s murder

Latest News

Sheriff's Office warns about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes
Sheriff’s Office warns about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes
Putnam County business owner found not guilty of all charges in sexual assault case
Putnam County business owner found not guilty of all charges in sexual assault case
Dezirae Dawn Coyer is accused of hitting a teen on a dirt bike with her SUV and not stopping.
Woman charged in hit-and-run of teen
Roadwork leads to traffic delays in Boyd County, Ky.
All day traffic jam felt in Boyd County