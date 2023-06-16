Man convicted of federal child pornography offenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from St. Albans was found guilty Thursday for his involvement with child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Billy J. Griffith, 57, was convicted of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.

The verdict followed a two-day jury trial.

Last August, an FBI raid at a home in the 900 block of Baier Street in St. Albans turned up more than 3,000 images and videos showing child pornography.

Investigators say Griffith was a former auxiliary officer with the St. Albans Police Department

Griffith will be sentenced on Sept. 7. He faces anywhere from five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces up to a lifetime of supervised release.

