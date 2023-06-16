Ohio House passes bill to increase AED requirements in cities and schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The presence of an automated external defibrillator could be the difference between life and death. The state of West Virginia requires AEDs be present at all high school sporting events and practices. In May of 2023, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill into law that requires AEDs in all middle school and high school buildings, and at games and practices.

The Ohio House of Representatives just passed House Bill 47 to increase AED requirements in the Buckeye State. The bill requires all Ohio schools to have clearly marked AEDs in each building, including at all indoor and outdoor athletic facilities. The same requirement will apply to municipalities that operate athletic leagues at public venues.

The news of the passing of this bill was good news for people like Charli Stevens of Ironton, who has pushed for AED access and availability for several years.

“So excited, it made my heart happy! We really need requirements and I think we need them at any recreational youth sporting event. You know, there are even adult softball leagues, we need them everywhere,” said Stevens.

Brett Thomas, who is the city of Ironton’s Public Works Director, helps run youth athletic leagues. He is pleased to hear about the passing of House Bill 47.

“I think it’s a great thing. It’s something that is very needed. I’ve actually seen it in use in a few of these sports venues here and it definitely works,” said Thomas.

Now that the bill has been passed by the Ohio House of Representatives, it will go to the senate. If passed by the senate, it will reach Governor Mike Dewine’s desk. In January of 2023, WSAZ spoke with Governor Dewine and asked if he would support signing a bill into law that increases AED requirements.

“I think that what you want to look at is, what do the medical experts tell us is important? I’ve always tried to be guided by them. If they say you need something at the football game or the basketball game, I think you’re going to see a very receptive general assemble and a very receptive Governor to do that,” said Gov. Dewine.

