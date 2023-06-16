Top 10 weather for Father’s day weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Father’s Day weekend has arrived and with it comes great news for dad! The weather will be nearly perfect ! Clear and comfy nights will see evening concert temperatures fall into the 60s after dark while daytime highs hit the 80s (80 Saturday, 85 Sunday). Sunburn alerts are in effect this weekend as dad gardens, plays 3 sets or 18 holes! This taste of September weather has been in control much of the past 6 weeks. The overall dryness it has produced has our region on the brink of a summer drought.

Looking ahead to next week, the drying ground will support a hotter pattern typical of summer. Highs will make 85-90 routinely with plenty of sunshine. The solstice occurs on Wednesday morning at 10:57.

The key to getting any rain will be an influx of southern humidity. If that moister air arrives then an afternoon thundershower pattern would ensue. If the dry ground repels the advance of the high humidity then we could go another week without rain. That’s the premise to say we will be on the brink of drought as summer begins and may well stay on the brink all summer long.

