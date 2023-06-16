Vigil held for teen football standout injured in hit-and-run incident

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vigil took place Friday evening to pray for the recovery of Jaden Sayre, a teenage football standout who was badly injured June 2 in a hit-and-run incident.

A crowd gathered at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood in Jaden’s honor.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Jaden was left for dead after being hit by a car.

On Thursday night, a benefit for Jaden was held at the Ravenswood City Pool. It raised more than $1,500.

The 19-year old recent Ravenswood High graduate suffered multiple injuries and broken bones and remains at CAMC in Charleston. His mother says he’s making progress one day at a time but has a long road ahead.

It brought the family comfort Thursday to learn an arrest was made in the case.

Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that seriously injured teen

Jaden was a standout football player at Ravenswood and was set to play for Hocking College this fall in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Former teammate Jacob Burgess said Jaden’s optimism is helping him recover.

“He wants to get better,” Burgess said. “He wants to be on that football field next year for Hocking College. I think it’s one hundred percent something that goes into it.”

