WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov. Justice responds to first responders’ concerns about lack of WVDOH communication

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In 2023, several construction projects have impacted the flow of traffic in Cabell County. A couple of these projects raised concerns with first responders about road accessibility and a lack of communication about these projects from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

In the spring, WVDOH planned to close the 6th Street Bridge between Ohio and West Virginia for nearly eight months. The bridge carries traffic between Huntington, West Virginia, and Chesapeake, Ohio. At the time this was announced, Chesapeake Mayor Drew Griffin told WSAZ he had no idea about the project until he saw a story our story aired. He expressed concerns about EMS not being able to transport patients to hospitals across the river. The company hired to do the project then announced that it would leave lanes open during construction.

In June, WVDOH announced another project that would cause traffic delays. Crews were set to repave a 2.5-mile stretch of U.S. 60 between Barboursville and Ona. That move quickly turned into frustration for drivers, and Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry told WSAZ he learned of the project through social media.

“It would be nice if we were notified,” Merry said. Cabell County 911 Director Nazim Abbess told WSAZ he had also not been notified by WVDOH about the project.

WSAZ took those concerns to WVDOH and asked how WVDOH planned to ensure that emergency vehicles would be able to pass through and if the roadwork could be done at night to avoid backing up traffic.

A spokesperson for WVDOH responded saying in part:

The current work hours are 7am to 7pm. Local law enforcement has been added to the project to help with navigation and ensure that emergency vehicles can swiftly pass through.

Three days after the WSAZ investigation aired, WVDOH announced a change to the project and sent out a press release stating that paving would take place at night to minimize traffic disruptions. This was a pleasing change for Cabell County EMS and Cabell County 911, but the directors at each office were not notified of the change by WVDOH. Both said they were notified by WSAZ.

WSAZ took these communication concerns to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his weekly press briefing and asked if he thinks WVDOH needs to be communicating these projects to those emergency crews.

“I can tell you just this, that I have directed our Department of Highways, I have directed anybody that is associated with any of these projects ... even this is a double, triple, quadruple check ... to absolutely be communicating, working together. I assure you that I have put out another directive and done that,” Justice said. “I will assure you that, without any question, the Cabell County EMS group, the 911 folks, all law enforcement, all the components of DOH, everybody has been but will continue to be on more high alert to be able to communicate and work together and everything to make sure we don’t have people absolutely in the dark on anything.”

The very next day, Abbess and Merry said the governor made good on his word and sent a WVDOH employee to visit both offices to speak about various projects.

“A representative came over to our office, gave us their number and said if there were any problems to please call them,” Merry said.

The bulk of the project is set to resume on June 26. First responders now feel a little bit better about the project and their ability to get emergency vehicles through the construction site.

“It makes a big difference to all of us because it determines which ambulance to send to get there the quickest and when they do these things, as long as they tell us, we can make adjustments,” Merry said.

“I appreciate your all’s diligence with some of this stuff, though. I mean, you all do good. You dig in, and it’s good for the community,” Abbess said.

