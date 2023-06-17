4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masked mystery man detains suspects
Masked mystery man detains B&E suspects
Local gastroenterologist warns about Ozempic side effects
Local gastroenterologist warns about Ozempic side effects
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
3-year-old boy dies after ATV crash
ATV crash kills 3-year-old child
Fake tax delinquency letters appearing in Cabell County
Sheriff’s Office warns about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts
Photo of Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins arrested for DUI